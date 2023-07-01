Elvehjem Neighborhood Association celebrates July 4th with morning of festivities

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Elvehjem Neighborhood Association (ENA) celebrated the Fourth of July with festivities and fun at Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Saturday.
ENA welcomed the public to join them for a morning of family-friendly events, live music, food and raffles.
The Fourth of July celebration kicked off at 8:00 a.m. with a Kid's Fun Run around the baseball diamond at Elvehjem Park, followed by the Firecracker 5K and 2-mile run/walk. ENA also asked community members to decorate their bikes, strollers or wagons and participate in a parade around Elvehjem Elementary.
Cj Rouse, a board member for the ENA and teacher at Elvehjem Elementary, talked about the neighborhood's excitement surrounding the festivities.
"People were really itching to get back outside, especially with this event," Rouse said.
The celebration concluded with outdoor games and an announcement of the raffle winners.