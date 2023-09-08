Embattled Fort Atkinson contractor's past includes felonies

MADISON (WKOW) -- An embattled Fort Atkinson contractor awaiting a federal court hearing on fraud charges may have previous felony crimes considered in his sentence.

Tyler Hansen, 52, has signed a plea agreement to charges of mail fraud and money laundering.

Federal and state authorities said Hansen collected thousands of dollars from customers in at least 21 Wisconsin counties and then transferred the funds from business banking accounts to personal accounts.

In the agreement, Hansen acknowledged he was untruthful to customers when told them the money would be used for supplies and labor.

Authorities said Hansen also used various business names for his companies to avoid making refunds to customers.

Before Hansen's work as a contractor, records show he was arrested for drug possession when he operated group homes.

Hansen's 2014 arrest in Jefferson County led to three felony convictions for possession of narcotics. Court records say Sheriff's investigators found a cache of prescription drugs in a room in Hansen's home, with none of the drugs being prescribed to him.

A judge gave Hansen a six month jail sentence and five years probation. During Hansen's probation in 2018, he was convicted of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Records show Hansen and his company Weathersealed Wisconsin obtained a state Dwelling Contractor license in 2021.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services said a felony crime would have to be substantially related to the license work for it to disqualify an applicant. Hansen's license lapsed in August 2022.

Aaron Asher of Beloit hired Hanson and his company in the spring of 2022 to remodel his family's home. Asher said he was unaware Hansen was a convicted felon when he made the hire.

Asher said thousands of dollars of work was left unfinished by Hansen and his crews. Additionally, much of what work was performed was substandard. Asher said he also suspected impairment may have played a role.

"I found a bottle of alcohol in my backyard," Asher said.

Asher said he's frustrated he lacked knowledge of Hanson's past when he agreed to contract with him.

"Now we found out," Asher said.

Hansen's plea agreement does urge he receive maximum sentence credit for his acceptance of responsibility. It calls for restitution to customers, although it's not specified in court documents the extent of his assets.

Asher has received a $39,000 judgment in a civil court case against Hansen's business partner wife and a former employee, but he said he's received none of that money so far.

A host of other lawsuits have been filed against Hansen.