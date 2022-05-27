Embattled Tate faces another parole decision on a convicted killer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's embattled state parole commission chairperson faces another decision on the proposed freedom of a convicted killer. This comes after rescinding a previous killer's parole due to Governor Tony Evers' intervention.
Several republican lawmakers have pushed for the state senate to go into special session to take up the appointment of State Parole Commission Chairperson-Designee John Tate so they could essentially fire Tate.
Earlier this year, Tate approved parole for Douglas Balsewicz after Balsewicz had served less than one-third of an eighty year prison sentence for killing his wife in West Allis. Balsewicz stabbed his wife forty-two times.
Uproar over the decision from the victim's family members and others led Evers to ask Tate to reconsider the release. Tate reversed his decision within 24 hours.
Tate is now considering the parole request of Joseph Hecht, a convicted killer, making this a very different case.
The parole commission hearing on the release request Hecht on Wednesday resulted in the reviewing parole commissioner recommending that Hecht's request for parole be denied with the opportunity for Hecht to make another request in ten months.
"The assigned commissioner assessed that Mr. Hecht has satisfied the conduct and programming requirements for a parole grant, with the risk reduction, time served, and release plan requirements remaining unmet. All five will have to be satisfied for a grant recommendation to be made," state parole commission offender records associate Oliver Buchino said.
But the final decision rests with Tate.
In 1983, Hecht traveled from Texas to Madison and killed Carolyn Hudson after receiving money from Hudson's former husband. Two years later, Hecht escaped from a medical visit at UW Hospital and kidnapped a Madison man and his infant son as he commandeered the man's truck.
Hecht later abandoned the truck and his captives got away. Former UW-Madison Police Officer Charlie Flad captured the armed Hecht on a city golf course.
Flad said the victims of Hecht's crimes remain opposed to Hecht's release, as does he. Flad said the Balsewicz case was a wake-up call.
"It puts us all on notice. We better pay close attention," Flad said.
"The chair definitely needs to pay closer attention to the crime itself, the effect it has on the victims and the effect paroling somebody like this will have on the public," Flad told 27 News.
But Hecht's proposed parole release has supporters.
"I do believe he has shown you how he has successfully progressed and changed over the years during incarceration, as you have all the details in his file," Hecht's sister, Suzanne Macholz writes to the parole commission.
"I respectfully understand the opposition he has gotten for his release, but even though this cannot happen, if any of his opposers would sit down and speak with Joe, just maybe they might come away with a different thought process. Please release Joe so he can show you the good he can do," Suzanne wrote.
"I guess he feels he owes God and humanity a debt for his past and I've seen him work endlessly to bring change for the good of this world, even behind prison walls!" wrote Eddie Murillo, who served prison time with Hecht.
Both Macholz and Murillo declined interviews with 27 News.
Buchino declined to release any materials submitted to the parole commission from victims.
Flad said Hudson's daughter and the kidnap victim whose truck was taken over by Hecht at gun point remain traumatized and concerned over Hecht's plans if released.
"I think at the present time it's gone too far toward the prisoner and not towards the victim," Flad told 27 News, speaking on the state parole commission's posture on this topic.
Through a spokesperson, Tate said he would not comment on a pending case.