Embattled Weathersealed contractor arrested, jailed without bond in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) — Columbia County jail officials confirmed to 27 News Friday, Tyler Hansen is in their custody.
Over the phone, they said the Columbia County Sheriff's Office referred a felony theft by contractor charge to the embattled Weathersealed Wisconsin contractor.
Hansen, 51, was not given bond. Therefore, he cannot be released from jail until he is in court for an initial appearance— unless the Columbia County District Attorney decides not to charge him.
27 News spoke to the District Attorney's Office Friday. At the time of publication, Hansen was not in their system, and charges had not been formally filed against him in Columbia County.
Hansen is charged with felony theft, related to his business practices, in several other counties— including Green County, several cases in Dane County and most recently, Monroe County. All of these criminal matters remain open.
Court records also show numerous civil lawsuits filed against him, related to his business.