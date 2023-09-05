 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

29-year-old woman taken to hospital after crashing into vehicle near Stoughton High School

  • Updated
  • 0
Stoughton crash

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bicyclist near Stoughton High School Tuesday morning.  

Officials with the Dane County Communication Center said they got the 911 call at about 6:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. 

The Stoughton Police Department and EMS responded to the scene.

The police department reported a 29-year-old woman crashed into the back of a parked vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital for the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Tags

Recommended for you