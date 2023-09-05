29-year-old woman taken to hospital after crashing into vehicle near Stoughton High School

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bicyclist near Stoughton High School Tuesday morning.
Officials with the Dane County Communication Center said they got the 911 call at about 6:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Lincoln Ave. near Stoughton High School involving a bicyclist with possible injuries. Please be on the look out for kids as they head back to class today! pic.twitter.com/ckqXPvO4G1— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) September 5, 2023
The Stoughton Police Department and EMS responded to the scene.
The police department reported a 29-year-old woman crashed into the back of a parked vehicle.
She was taken to the hospital for the injuries she sustained in the crash.