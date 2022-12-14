Emergency crews respond to fire at Monona storage facility

MONONA (WKOW) — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Monona self-storage facility Wednesday morning.
A Dane County Dispatch official confirmed the fire on Copps Avenue to 27 News and said the Monona Fire Department is the lead agency. The call came in around 7:45 a.m.
The Monona Fire Department officials told 27 News by the time they arrived the building was engulfed in flames.
In a Facebook post the department asks the public to avoid the area.
Photos sent by a 27 News viewer shows heavy smoke and flames coming out of one of the buildings.
Fire officials say no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still undetermined.
This is a developing story that will be updated.