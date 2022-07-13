Emergency crews respond to large house fire in McFarland

UPDATE (WKOW) — Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says a home and two cars in McFarland are total losses after a fire.
Barrett said two people were in the home when the fire started, but they were not hurt.
Dane County Sheriff's Office PIO Elise Schaffer said the two homeowners were inside when they smelled smoke coming from the attached garage. They evacuated without injury.
The home is considered a complete loss.
The fire is still being put out and authorities do not yet know the cause.
MCFARLAND (WKOW) — Emergency crews are responding to a fire in McFarland.
A dispatch official told 27 News crews are responding to a fire on Dyreson Road near Skytop Road. The call for the fire came in around 1:30 p.m.
A McFarland Police officer told a 27 News photojournalist on scene a house is on fire, but he could not confirm any injuries.
