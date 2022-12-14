Emergency crews responding to fire at Monona storage facility

MONONA (WKOW) — Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a Monona self-storage facility.
A Dane County Dispatch official confirmed the fire to 27 News and said the Monona Fire Department is the lead agency. The call came in around 7:45 a.m.
The Monona Fire Department was unable to provide further information. But, in a Facebook post the department asks the public to avoid the area.
Photos sent by a 27 News viewer shows heavy smoke and flames coming out of one of the buildings.
This is a developing story that will be updated.