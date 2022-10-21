Emergency crews responding to home explosion in Oregon

OREGON (WKOW) — Emergency crews are on scene of a home explosion in the village of Oregon.
Dane County Dispatch told 27 News crews are responding to the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
The Village of Oregon Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area.
Law enforcement told 27 News no one was inside. Neighbors said the structure was a duplex and multiple people said they felt the explosion miles away.
One home located about a block away caught the sound of the explosion through a doorbell camera.
"I was in bed still and heard and the whole house shook and it felt like a car torpedoed in our home and everyone came out and thought the same thing," neighbor Jim Beninato said. "Everyone in the neighborhood thought their house was hit by something and then we came out and saw that one of the new duplexes was completely leveled and the duplex next to it was on fire."
