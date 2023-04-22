Emergency Management flood preparations underway in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — Grant County Emergency Management is making preparations after the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Mississippi River and surrounding tributaries.
According to the Grant County Emergency Management Department Head, Steve Braun, the American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Bagley Community Building/Fire Station for those displaced by the flooding. People who suspect they may need a place to stay as water levels rise are asked to stop by and register with the shelter so staff can plan ahead.
Braun says they expect the flood crest in Bagley to be the second highest in history.
While sandbagging is already underway at various homes, businesses and vacation homes, Braun says Emergency Management is offering sandbags Saturday and Sunday at the Cassville Village Shop on Wall Street and the Bagley Wastewater Treatment Plant.
People can also get sandbags in Glen Haven by contacting town officials, and in Lancaster by contacting the Grant County Emergency Management Duty Officer at (608) 778-1155.
Officials don't expect the flood to crest until April 29-30, but high water levels have already caused closures on County Highway X between Bagley and Wyalusing, and on County Highway C between HWY 18 and Barker Hollow Road.