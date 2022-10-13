 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures falling into the lower 30s will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Emergency responders hold exercise to strengthen state's response efforts

Emergency preparedness event

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Emergency response professionals from across Wisconsin came together Thursday for an exercise that they hope will strengthen the state's emergency response efforts.

The State Interoperable Mobile Communication exercise happened in Janesville.

They tested communications, procedures and equipment.

"We can practice responding together, so that if we have a real incident where we have these agencies coming together to respond, we'll be more successful, be more prepared," Greg Engle of Wisconsin Emergency Management said.

This exercise has been happening every year for more than 10 years.

Officials have to plan for each event at least a year in advance, to make sure everything runs smoothly.