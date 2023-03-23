‘Emergency’ Teaching Licenses nearly triple over the past decade in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (WKOW) - The number of emergency teaching licenses issued in Wisconsin hit an all-time high.
The trend is being fueled by the national teaching shortage - prompting more people to join the field through an emergency - or one-year teaching license.
According to the Department of Public Instruction, the minimum requirement to get a teaching license in Wisconsin is a bachelor's degree in any subject. Officials tell our Green Bay affiliate that with that degree. an applicant can start their job as soon as their license is approved.
"It allows districts to meet needs for their staffing and students while those individuals are completing training," Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction director Jennifer Kammerud said. "As for what's happening in the classroom, we have a lot of wonderful teachers and districts know who they're hiring."
Officials say they hope the state budget will provide teachers with the funding they need to turn things around.