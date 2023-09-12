Emergency training at Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- An emergency training exercise is happening at the Dane County Regional Airport Tuesday morning.
According to airport officials, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Airport officials, law enforcement agencies, Dane County emergency responders and others will stage a mock incident to test their response. Volunteers will play "victims" to provide a realistic scenario.
The training is required by the Federal Aviation Administration at least once every three years.
Airport officials said the event is "highly structured" and should not impact travel plans.