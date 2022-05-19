Employees at American Family Insurance help build new home for local family

MADISON (WKOW) -- Volunteers in Madison came together Thursday to build a home for a family in need.
Throughout the day, about 100 employees from American Family Insurance worked in shifts to get a house frame built for the Walsh Family through Habitat for Humanity Dane County.
Tom and Reigna Walsh were among the volunteers on site that put in the work on their future home.
Badger men's basketball coach Greg Gard even took a shift Thursday morning. He said it was great to work with people so willing to give back to the community.
"I think that's the neat part about, you know, Wisconsin, the Upper Midwest is that people really are genuinely interested and willing to help others," he said. "To talk to Tom and Reigna here today about their house being built, and they're on site here pounding nails, too, it's really a great, awesome act of humanity."
Gard is a regional brand ambassador for American Family Insurance.
Habitat for Humanity volunteers plan to take the frame to the future site on the southeast side of Madison in the next few weeks.
The home should be ready for the Walsh family to move in next summer.