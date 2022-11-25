Employment commission: UW Health cannot recognize nurse union under state law

MADISON (WKOW) — A declaratory ruling from a state commission determined UW Health nurses cannot obtain mandatory union recognition and bargain a contract under Wisconsin law.

In September, UW Health reached an agreement with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) to avert a strike.

As part of this agreement, UW Health said they would work together to determine if UW Health could legally recognize a union; two months later, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) said UW Health cannot.

WERC states because the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority is not an “employer” as outlined in Wis. 111.02(7), it is their opinion the Wisconsin Employment Peace Act "does not apply to the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority and its employees and their chosen representatives, if any."

UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said WERC's decision was an "important first step" to getting a definitive answer on this issue.

"We believe that an expedited decision on these important legal issues will best allow us to move forward, which is why we are petitioning the Wisconsin Supreme Court for an opinion on these questions," she said.

Three UW Health nurse issued a statement after the declaratory ruling saying they "respect" WERC but "do not agree with its opinion that UW Health nurses are excluded from the Employment Peace Act."

They argue Wisconsin's attorney general and labor leaders believe UW Health does meet the definition of an employer and will appeal WERC's decision in court and petition for an election with the National Labor Relations Board.

"We are continuing to build our union and work collectively with the administration to ensure UW Health is the best place to work and receive care," their statement reads in part.

You can read WERC's full declaratory ruling below.