Empty Stoller Walk honors and celebrates babies who died

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin families grieving the loss of a baby put that grief on display in a powerful way Saturday, as they walked Capitol Square with empty strollers.
"We are walking in honor of babies gone too soon," Felica Turner-Walton, one of the founders of the Empty Stroller Walk, said.
Turner-Walton lost a baby in 2016. She said the walk is about honoring the lives of countless babies that were tragically cut short.
"Not being able to see them walk, not hearing their voice, not taking them to get that first hairdo or that first haircut, those are all things that we, as parents, miss," Walton.
Some families put teddy bears, pictures and other keepsakes that are close to their heart in their stroller.
"Additional milestones include seeing your child married or seeing your child have children," Walton said. "Those things we don't get to experience with our babies."
According to Walton, one in four women experience pregnancy and infant loss in their lifetime. She said the numbers are even higher for Black women.
"Black moms in the state of Wisconsin are three to four times more likely to die and then lose the infant as well," Walton said.
Kim Whitmore, the other founder of the Empty Stroller Walk, lost a baby in 2019. She said more conversations need to be had about these tragic losses.
"For the most part, our society sort of ignores these losses and doesn't talk about them," Whitmore said. "Just because they were born young doesn't mean we didn't love them or grieve their loss the same way you would see a 10-year-old or 16-year-old that died. It's often, I think, even a greater grief because you grieve all the milestones you miss."
Whitmore also hopes to see more research done to determine the cause of babies' sudden deaths.
"In almost 75% of stillbirth deaths, there is no known cause of why the baby died, and that's unacceptable," Whitmore said. "The placenta is the least studied organ in the body, and we need to fund it better to be able to better understand."
She also believes more education is needed for families and healthcare providers about the risks of pregnancy and infant loss.
"There's a lot of need, I think, nationally for us to educate families better about the warning signs of pregnancy and infant loss," Whitmore said. "Also, to have better prenatal care and have providers that are knowledgeable about pregnancy and infant loss."
After the walk, there was a national candlelight vigil at 7:00 p.m.
"Across the globe, there will be a wave of light to remember all the babies who have died today," Walton said.
This was the second annual Empty Stroller Awareness Walk in Madison.