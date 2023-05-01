Empty the Shelter event begins at Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is participating in a national adoption event, offering pets for a discounted rate.
In partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation's #EmptyTheShelters event, adoption fees will be $50 for most dogs six months and older and adult cats.
The event runs from May 1 through May 12. And the special adoption price will only apply to pets at the main shelter location for HSSW and foster homes.
Additional fees such as city of Janesville licensing, cat carrier, leash and collar are not included.
Those looking to adopt are still required to complete a standard adoption application. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled by calling (608) 752-5622.
Adopters are also encouraged to regularly check the website, which is always up to date: www.PetsGoHome.org/adopt