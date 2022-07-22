EMS crews concerned about getting help to rural areas

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- A construction worker's death in Jefferson County is raising concerns among local emergency responders.
Earlier this week, EMS crews responded to the report of a man who fell off a scaffold onto a metal stake in Palmyra.
Unfortunately, the man died.
First responders were able to get to the scene quickly, Palmyra's public safety officer, James Small, said that's not always the situation.
"We arrived at the scene within five minutes. That's not common for a rural community like ours," said Small. "That's some of the challenges that all of us are facing across the state right now."
He said that EMS shortages are a nationwide issue, but rural areas are getting hit much harder by the impacts.
"It gets exacerbated in the rural communities because if you're only staffing one ambulance, and then you have no ambulances, that's a really big deal," Small said.
The Jefferson Fire Department's Chief Ron Wegner told 27 News that getting more ambulances on the road is a problem that only seems to be getting worse.
"If you call 911, what happens when nobody comes?" he said. "That is becoming a very real scenario in many communities across the state of Wisconsin. Jefferson County is not immune to that."
Relying on neighboring help is only making things harder, Small said.
"When a service isn't able to handle its own call volume, that's going to somebody, so it's one service being destabilized. That's destabilizing the entire region," he said. "Their calls are going to go somewhere, somebody else is going to be dispatched at some point to that, and if they can't handle that call, either than somebody else is going to and it will cascade through the system."
They said they need more people in the profession, but it's not that simple.
"Not everybody is suited to be able to do this line of work," Wegner said.
Jefferson County and Palmyra officials encourage people who want to help save lives to think about a career in EMS or fire response.