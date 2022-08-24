Encompass Health breaks ground on new rehab facility

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Encompass Health broke ground on a new inpatient rehab facility on the corner of South Fish Hatchery Road and Nobel Drive.
The Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital will provide rehab services for people recovering from major illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. The facility will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies, and 24-hour nursing care.
"We initially planned for 40 beds. But after having some discussions with some of the folks at St. Mary's, we're gonna go ahead and go out of the ground at 56 beds because of the anticipated need," announced Troy Decker, President of Encompass Health Rehab Hospital.
The facility could expand in the future. They're planning to begin welcoming patients in October of 2023.