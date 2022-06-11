Endagered Missing Person Alert issued for 26-year-old Royalton man

STEVENS POINT (WKOW) -- The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Brandon Colligan, 26, of Royalton.
According to the report, Brandon met with a friend in Stevens Point for coffee on Friday, exited the coffee shop around 9:45 a.m. to get an unknown item and didn't return. His friend said he was acting strange.
Brandon's vehicle was found abandoned in Royalton close to a family members residence, with his phone and wallet left in the vehicle.
He's been known to travel to Milwaukee and Madison
Brandon is described as a white male who is 5'10" and 160 lbs with blue eyes and parted brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve dress shirt and blue shorts.
If you have information on Brandon's whereabouts, contact the Waupaca County Sheriffs Office at 715-258-4466.