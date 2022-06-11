 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Endagered Missing Person Alert issued for 26-year-old Royalton man

  • Updated
Brandon Colligan.jpg

STEVENS POINT (WKOW) -- The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Brandon Colligan, 26, of Royalton.

According to the report, Brandon met with a friend in Stevens Point for coffee on Friday, exited the coffee shop around 9:45 a.m. to get an unknown item and didn't return. His friend said he was acting strange.

Brandon's vehicle was found abandoned in  Royalton close to a family members residence, with his phone and wallet left in the vehicle.

He's been known to travel to Milwaukee and Madison

Brandon is described as a white male who is 5'10" and 160 lbs with blue eyes and parted brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve dress shirt and blue shorts.

If you have information on Brandon's whereabouts, contact the Waupaca County Sheriffs Office at 715-258-4466.