Endangered missing person alert issued for Beloit woman last seen in December

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a Beloit woman who hasn't been seen since late December.
According to a release from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, 43-year-old Katie Hatlevig was last seen on December 23. She has not been in contact with friends or family since then.
Hatlevig was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie with baggy blue jeans and a baseball hat. She is 5'5" with blue eyes and gray hair.
Anyone who has been in contact with Hatlevig or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Charlie Cowan at 608-757-7926 / email charles.cowan@co.rock.wi.us or Detective Luke DuCharme at 608-757-8013 / email luke.ducharme@co.rock.wi.us.
Tips can also be submitted at 608-757-7911.