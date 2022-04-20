Endangered missing person alert issued for Stevens Point man last seen April 4

STEVENS POINT (WKOW) — An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a Stevens Point man who hasn't been seen since the beginning of April.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, no one has seen or heard from Andrew Kaminski, 67, since 9:30 p.m. on April 4.
The alert states it's unusual for Kaminski to be out of touch for so long. He did not notify anyone where he went and his phone was left at home. Further, he did not arrange for anyone to take care of his chickens — another thing authorities claim is not normal.
Kaminski does have a history of mental health struggles and recently had an "episode" resulting in him "acting strange."
Prior to going missing he made statements that he was "going to go to the wilderness." Authorities point out the upper peninsula of Michigan or Montana as locations he may be.
Kaminski left in a gray 2013 Ford F150 with Wisconsin license plate RW5504. The rear window for the topper is integrated into the tailgate.
Kaminski is 5'10" and weighs around 220 lbs. He has blue eyes, is bald and has a longer gray beard. Authorities don't have a description of what he may be wearing.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 715-346-1494.