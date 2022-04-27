Ending April On the Cool and Dreary Side

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
So far, April 2022 has been cooler than average even with a warm past weekend. Though temperatures climbed into the 80s and 70s... it wasn't enough to swing our average temperature to even being slightly above normal. And it looks like as we end April and go into May, the cooler than average temperature trend continues.
As we begin to end April, it looks like another low pressure system is going to be moving through the region. Showers may be possible throughout the rest of Wednesday and Thursday but the bulk of rain looks to fall on the weekend.
A low looks to move off the Rockies and begin to make its way through the Plains/Midwest Friday afternoon but will impact southern Wisconsin starting Saturday morning. This low's path means we'll see the threat for rain throughout Saturday and Sunday too. By Monday morning, the low will have moved on east.
However, the cooler than normal air is not moving on. Long range models suggest that we'll continue to trend cooler than average through the second week of May. As our overnight lows and daytime highs get warmer, this means that the cooler than average trend may only be by a degree or two versus many degrees.