Ending July on a generally quiet note

It's the last day of the weekend and July, crazy isn't it? To end the month, and the weekend, our high pressure system that's brought nice conditions will begin to slide southeast. As it does, showers and thunderstorms will move back into the picture briefly before nice conditions take over again.
Sunny conditions will stick around throughout most of Sunday for Wisconsin. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s for all of the state with warmer temperatures found farther northwest. Winds will be a bit breezy farther north/northwest as well.
By the late afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop across northern parts of Wisconsin. Severe storms will be possible farther northwest too with wind and hail being the main threats however, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
That line of storms will extend to southern Wisconsin after the midnight hours. Farther south, the storms should not be severe but small hail and occasional gusty winds may be possible.
These storms/clouds last through the morning hours on Monday then we clear and hang out in the low to mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday.