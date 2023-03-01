Energizer will close plants in Portage and Fennimore

(WKOW) -- Energizer will move forward with phased closings of its plants in Portage and Fennimore.

An Energizer Holdings spokesperson released the following statement to 27 News Wednesday:

"Energizer Holdings recently met with representatives from Local 695 and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters regarding our intent to conduct a phased closing of our Portage and Fennimore facilities in Wisconsin. We have no plans to close additional facilities. As we work toward a final resolution in Wisconsin, we will continue to focus on our colleagues – the people closest to this issue and who matter most."

27 News previously reported the closures would impact approximately 600 employees.

Workers have expressed disappointment over the possibility of the closures.