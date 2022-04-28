Energy center in Beloit powers thousands of homes sustainably

BELOIT (WKOW) -- It's been operational for almost 2 years, but Alliant Energy officials finally got to cut the ribbon on their West Riverside Energy Center in Beloit.
The natural gas generating facility began operating in May 2020. According to Alliant, the 49.5-acre site also includes a 30-acre solar installation. The solar facility helps offset additional power needs at the plant.
The plant produces enough power for more than 550,000 homes and provides more than $3 million annually in local utility shared revenues.
In a press conference Thursday, David de Leon, the president of Alliant Energy's Wisconsin energy company, said they're proud of the new, sustainable facility that used to be a coal-fired plant. It shut down in 2009. As technology improved, it transformed to something more sustainable.
"You can see that trend on this property, how it's actually gone from a coal-fired facility, to a combined-cycle facility to now we have renewable resources on this property," he said.
The center emits less than half the carbon dioxide, about two-thirds less nitrogen, and 99% less sulfur and mercury than traditional coal-fired facilities.
The generating station and subsequent site has already received several awards and recognitions for its community, environmental and economic benefits.
The plant is part of Alliant Energy's goal to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity it generates by 2050.
"The completion of the West Riverside allowed us to replace power from older, smaller, and less efficient coal-fired units while still meeting our customer demands," said de Leon. "It also complements our growing investments in clean energy."
The project created more than 1,000 jobs during construction.