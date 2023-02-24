Engineer says excessive snow and sleet caused garage collapse in Milwaukee

GLENDALE (WISN) -- A Wisconsin engineer says the top floor ramp of a parking garage at a mall near Milwaukee likely collapsed due to excessive snow and sleet from Wednesday's winter storm.
The collapse happened at Bayshore Mall in Glendale yesterday.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, engineer Jim Jendusa says the incident should be a reminder of why snow management plans must be considered during construction.
"First and foremost, you want to have a plan operation for snow removal," Jendusa said. "Where does the snow get plowed to or does it all get removed right away?"
Jendusa also said that the collapse could be the result of poor planning during construction. He said he believes it could have been prevented.
No one was hurt during the collapse, but as of Friday, 56 cars are still either trapped or destroyed.