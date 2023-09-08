 Skip to main content
Enjoy a day on Frank Lloyd Wright's homestead with 'A Day at Taliesin'

Taliesin

SPRING GREEN, Wisc. (WKOW) -- The public has a chance to enjoy Frank Lloyd Wright's 800-acre homestead with "A Day at Taliesan."

Organizers of say the event is a great way to enjoy the harvest season, nature and architecture in a family-friendly event.

There are a number of immersive and education activities, and people can take a self-guided tour of the grounds.

The event happens Sunday Sept. 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at Taliesin Preservation in Spring Green.

The day starts at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, 5607 County Road C. Guests are encouraged to arrive at noon. At check-in, attendees will receive a parking pass, map and wristband.

It's $10 to get in, and students 17 and under can attend for free.

Register online.

