Enjoy Madison parks without permits during Free Fun Weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — Much like the Wisconsin DNR, Madison isn't requiring permits to access its parks this weekend.
Normally, to disc golf, go to a dog park or access the lakes, park visitors need specific daily or annual permits. But on June 3 and June 4, those permit requirements are being waived at city parks.
If you're looking to disc golf, go to Elver or Hiestand parks.
For dog lovers, there are eight parks to choose from where four-legged friends can run off-leash.
Finally, those who want to get on the water can visit any of seven parks designated for boat launches.
For the full list of parks and to find where they are, visit the city's website.