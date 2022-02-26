Enjoy the Quiet Weather

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As the title says, we're going to be sitting under a quiet stretch of weather as we end February and kick off March. While the month usually comes in like a lion, it'll come in as a lamb... but there could be a lion in the forecast.
Skies are going to continue to be clear to mostly clear as we end the weekend with another day of temperatures hanging right above freezing. We'll do a bit of melting so if you're planning on going out on the ice, be careful. Always let someone know if you're venturing out on the ice and use caution.
Starting Monday through Wednesday, temperatures are in the 40s with a chance for isolated, light mixed precipitation showers Monday night and Wednesday. But the real "lion" potentially moves in next weekend.
Long range models are suggesting a fairly strong low pressure system moving through the Plains/Midwest. For now, possibly plan for our next "big system" to move in later next week. Until then, enjoy the quiet.