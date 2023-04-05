Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After two storm systems over the last 5 days, we're entering into a non-active weather pattern as we gradually warm up into next week.
Temperatures will remain in the 40s through the rest of your Wednesday, but the sun should make an appearance this afternoon. We'll cool into the 20s by Thursday morning. Tomorrow will continue to see a nice breeze out of the west and a lot of sunshine as we warm into the upper 40s again.
Friday will feature calm winds and some sunshine as our warming trend begins. A small rain/snow system wants to move across northern Wisconsin Friday night, but we should remain mostly, if not completely, dry during this time. The same goes for Sunday night where another rain system is possible, but this one looks to fizzle before it reaches us. A few isolated showers are possible early Monday before we warm into the 70s by Tuesday.