Entire Rock River under slow-no-wake restriction

(WKOW) — The entire Rock River is now under a slow-no-wake speed restriction.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office said it's issuing the restriction because the river's water level currently reads 8.52 feet at a geological survey gauge in Afton.
Two sections of the river previously were put under this restriction, when water levels started to rise because of snow melt.
Deputies will begin posting slow-no-wake signs along the Rock River at all public access points, starting at WBR Townline Road Bridge to the stateline.