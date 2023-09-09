Environmentalists, Farmers Union seek to intervene in manure pollution lawsuit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Clean Wisconsin and Wisconsin Farmers Union have petitioned a Calumet County court to let them intervene in a lawsuit that seeks to throw out how the state government permits factory farms.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requires farms with more than a certain number of livestock to get a permit that dictates how the farms store and spread manure.
Venture Dairy Cooperative and Wisconsin Dairy Alliance, two factory farming advocates, filed a lawsuit in Calumet County court this past May, asking a judge to throw out the permitting process.
Clean Wisconsin has raised alarm that loss of the DNR's permits will clear the way for additional manure pollution of Wisconsin's drinking and surface water.
"What we're really talking about here is water pollution," Clean Wisconsin staff attorney Evan Feinauer said. "[Manure] pollutes water, because it has pathogens in it -- E.coli and other bacteria that makes people sick."
He went on to note manure runoff can lead to nitrate pollution in drinking water. Nitrates are linked to birth defects and some cancers.
Midwest Environmental Advocates has also petitioned the court to intervene in the lawsuit on behalf of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
"Frankly, we have farms that are very concerned about their animals and their families drinking contaminated water," Wisconsin Farmers Union Executive Director Julie Keown-Bomar said.
"Don't let anybody tell you that they speak for all farmers in these lawsuits," she continued, making reference to a July statement from Venture Dairy Cooperative in which the group called critics of the lawsuit "anti-farming activists."
Venture Dairy Cooperative Executive Director Kim Reynolds called the concerns raised by the environmental groups "misinformation."
She called the permits "just a piece of paper" and said factory farms would still have to abide by Wisconsin regulations designed to protect state waters from manure run off.
"We don't believe [the lawsuit] undermines the state's ability to protect the environment," Reynolds said.
She characterized the lawsuit as an effort to stop government overreach.