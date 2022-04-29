Equestrian campground at Governor Dodge State Park opens

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has officially opened the new equestrian campground at Governor Dodge State Park.
The new campground has 20 campsites, 18 with electric hook-ups. Each campsite includes a high-line hitching post with cable, a picnic table and fire ring, and it's easier access to maneuver horse trailers and campers.
DNR Recreation Partnerships Section Chief Missy VanLanduyt said projects like these are only possible because of fundraising from partner groups like the Governor Dodge equestrian group, which raised almost $625,00 for the project.
But it was a joint effort between many groups to make this campground a reality, with many showing up to the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.
"We had over 100 individuals and horse clubs, donating, donating $1,000 or more toward the project," said Jean Warrior, committee member of the Friends of Governor Dodge State Park – Equestrians. "And many of those donors are here today to see what their money has built."
You can make reservations on the Wisconsin State Park System starting May 1, and the campground and equestrian trails will be open from May 1 to Nov. 15.