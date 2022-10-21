Errant gunfire jeopardized lives in Fitchburg homes

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — As an investigation into errant gunfire from a hunting area continues, Fitchburg police officials say three homes hit by bullets were occupied and the shots penetrated living areas.
"In one instance, a round did go through a fiberglass bathtub and another one traveled through a bedroom and ended up in a closet, so that's undoubtedly concerning," Lt. Edward Hartwick said.
Hartwick said the homes are on Buttonbush, Stoneman and Sunflower drives in the Swan Creek neighborhood. The neighborhood is adjacent to the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area. The damaged home on Stoneman Drive is circled by other homes and away from the wildlife area's boundary. However, Hartwick said the type of gun and position of the shooter are factors and it's still reasonable to assume that the shots came from the wildlife area.
"We have changes to elevation and we're also dealing with trajectory as to which angle is fired from a gun," Hartwick said.
Hartwick said the homes were hit between 5 and 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 8, and investigators believe the bullets likely came from a single gunman in the wildlife area.
"We have reason to believe ... the three homes that were struck by the same rounds," Hartwick said.
Hartwick said the rounds were more powerful than what is allowed for hunting in the Nevin Fish & Wildlife Area.
Hartwick said it's possible someone engaging in target practice in the area may have been responsible. Such shooting is not allowed in the Nevin area, but Hartwick said there have been past complaints about target shooting.
A resident who did not identify himself by name but spoke at an Oct. 12 community meeting on the incident said the coexistence of the subdivision and nearby hunting has generally been successful.
"The majority of hunters — I've been here for over ten years — have been very responsible," he said.
But he notes that coexistence has changed since these bullets "fell in the neighborhood."
Hartwick said the probe into who is responsible for the gunfire is progressing.
"We've identified a few pieces of evidence that have been helpful to us," Hartwick said. "Doorbell cameras are out there so there may be a number of sources of digital evidence that could be helpful to this investigation."
Hartwick said a group of bow hunters who were in the Nevin wildlife area at the time of the gunshots were interviewed as potential witnesses. Hartwick said in addition to duck hunting and other permitted waterfowl hunting on the day of the gunfire into the homes, there was also a lawful youth deer hunt.
Hartwick declined to say if hunters beyond those using bows have been identified as being in the wildlife area on the day of the incident, citing the pending investigation. But he said no person of interest in the case has been developed at this time.
He said police patrols in the area have increased. The wildlife area is state land and supervised by wardens of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Hartwick said DNR personnel are part of the investigation
Fitchburg's police chief emphasizes the need to identify the shooter so something like this doesn't happen again.
"If there was someone who was acting in a reckless manner, they're probably going to act in a reckless manner again," Chief Alfonso Morales said.