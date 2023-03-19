Erratic driver on Madison's North side speeds through neighborhood, yards

MADISON (WKOW) -- Neighbors on Madison's North side are concerned after an erratic driver sped through the Majestic Oaks neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.
Majestic Oaks resident, Rachel Grove, was spending her day off at home when she heard an "interesting noise" which she later found out was the tire rim of a dark green CR-V scraping across pavement.
"Then, I looked out the window and I saw somebody [driving] out of this yard," Grove said.
Grove began warning neighbors about the driver making their way through the neighborhood, across yards and in-between homes.
"My main focus was to make sure all my neighbors were safe," Grove said. "I was really concerned about somebody's kid or pet getting hit in their yard with how the guy was driving."
Grove said once the driver made his way across another neighbor's yard, narrowly missing his shed, she knew something was really wrong. Grove said she called Madison Police three times before they made it on scene. Grove and her neighbor had already found the CR-V parked in a ditch a few blocks down the road with the driver's door open.
"That's when [my neighbor] noticed there was actually somebody in the back seat," Grove said. "He said there was just someone laying on the floor under a blanket and all he could see was them breathing. That's when we were like, 'We [have] to get out of here.'"
27 News has reached out to MPD for updates on the investigation. So far, they haven't responded.