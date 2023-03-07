ESPN sources: Jets in talks with Packers, Rodgers about trade

MADISON (WKOW) — Sources have confirmed to ESPN that the New York Jets have had conversations with both the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

According to a report by ESPN's Dan Graziano, the talks are about potentially trading Rodgers and team officials from the Jets are set to meet with him in person.

It's still unclear at this time whether or not Rodgers is being traded.

Rodgers has also not made any announcement on his future. Other than a potential trade or staying with the Packers, Rodgers is said to be considering retiring as well.

The Associated Press reported last week that Rodgers said on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" his decision will come "soon enough."

Graziano reports trading Rodgers could be complicated, in part because of his contract and both teams needing to stay compliant with salary caps when the league year starts next Wednesday.