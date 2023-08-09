Essen Haus lot redevelopment proposed for the fourth time

MADISON (WKOW) -- Developers and community members are discussing a proposed redevelopment in a popular area of Madison on Blair and Wilson streets.
For the fourth time, real estate developers have set their sights on the lot holding Essen Haus restaurant and bar.
"We felt that would be a good way to diversify the use on this site, at the same time address some needs within the neighborhood," Brian Munson with JPAC Real Estate said.
The proposed plan would replace Essen Haus and the Come Back In with a six-story hotel, closing the restaurants. The parking lot would then be used for an eight-story residential building with affordable housing options.
"You're seeing hotels going for between $250 and $300 a night downtown," Munson said. "Indicating a very healthy rental component for the hotels and need for additional hotels in the market."
The building on the lot not incorporated into the development is Hotel Ruby Marie, but developers say the new hotel wouldn't threaten business.
"It's all owned under one [company] so it's not a competitive situation between the two," Munson said. "In fact, we see that as a great opportunity to offer some complementary uses adjacent to each other."
Developers say once they get farther into the design process, they'll be able to better describe potential shared uses for the two hotels, like lobby elements or connecting them.
"We see the Ruby Marie as an opportunity to not just keep that nod to the history on the corner, but offer some different unit types within the confines of the hotel," Munson said.
Preserving the historic aspects of the area was a concern brought up by many neighbors. As well as noise pollution, loss of views and natural sunlight.
"We will use materials that are consistent with the neighborhood and with the historic districts," Trina Sandschafer with Kahler Slater said. "We'll take into consideration acoustics and making sure that the livability of the units is something first and foremost in our minds."
Developers say they're fielding those concerns, but more concrete plans will have to wait until they're further along in the process.