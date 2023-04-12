UPDATE: Wildfire in Necedah contained, evacuations to remain in place overnight

UPDATE (WKOW) -- 8:22 p.m. -- The DNR says the Jack Pine fire area will remain evacuated overnight.
8:22 P.M. APRIL 12, 2023 UPDATE:
The Jack Pine fire area in Juneau County will remain evacuated overnight. The Red Cross is in contact with residents for hotel rooms. Residents can also call the Juneau County Sheriff's Department for more details.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- 7:42 p.m. -- The DNR says the wildfire burning in Necedah is contained.
7:42 P.M. APRIL 12, 2023 UPDATE:
This fire is now contained. Resources will remain on the scene overnight to mop-up and patrol.
JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- A large wildfire is burning in Necedah in Juneau County, leading to evacuations.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the fire began in the town of Necedah. It's burning north of Highway 21 and west of Highway 80.
The DNR says the fire is burning in oak, jack pine and grass. By around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said the fire had burned about 100 acres. Officials said a few buildings had been lost.
By about 7 p.m. Wednesday, the DNR said crews fighting the fire had been making progress. Blackhawk helicopters from the Wisconsin National Guard are making bucket drops to slow the progression of the fire, while engines and bulldozers are building containment lines on the ground.
The DNR says no injuries had been reported.
Evacuations are happening near 19th Street West, 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue. An evacuation site has been set up at the Veteran's Memorial Hall in Necedah. A spokesperson for the DNR said about 10 people had shown up to the evacuation site by around 6:20 p.m. The American Red Cross said it is setting up a reception center at the site.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story.