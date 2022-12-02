 Skip to main content
Evansville man arrested for OWI after low-speed chase

Green County Sheriff's Office

ALBANY, Wis. (WKOW) — An Evansville man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after a low-speed chase Thursday night, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

Corporal Lucas D. Reints said deputies responded to the N6800 block of State Highway 104 in the town of Albany for a report of a slow-moving vehicle with the driver slumped over the wheel.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and while trying to speak with the 50-year-old driver, he drove away from the scene at 10 mph.

Shortly after driving away from the traffic stop, Reints said the driver went off the road into a field, where his vehicle came to a stop.

The driver was arrested for operating while under the influence of alcohol – 1st offense, knowingly fleeing an officer and resisting arrest. He was also cited for impeding traffic by slow speed, operating left of center and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

The driver was taken to the Green County Jail where he will be held pending his initial court appearance.

