Evansville man charged in work-place shooting pleads guilty to lesser charge

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Evansville man accused of shooting and killing his coworker in Janesville pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional homicide in Rock County Court Tuesday morning.
Kevin Todd was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety in the shooting that happened at Precision Drawn Metals in April 2022.
Todd's guilty plea to second-degree intentional homicide Tuesday also means the other counts will be dismissed.
The maximum time Todd could spend in prison with this charge is 60 years. But Judge Barbara McCrory said 30 years of initial confinement will mostly likely be recommended at his sentencing.
In an earlier appearance, prosecutors told the court Todd left the scene, went home and got more weapons and money. When authorities caught him, he admitted he was trying to leave Wisconsin and heading to New Orleans or Florida.
Todd also confessed to the attack.
Authorities said Todd claims he was bullied by the co-worker in the week that they worked together.
A sentencing hearing has been set for Aug. 24 at 10:15 a.m.