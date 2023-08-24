Evansville man sentenced for 2022 Janesville workplace shooting death

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- An Evansville man who shot and killed his coworker in April 2022 was sentenced Thursday morning.

Rock County court records show Kevin Todd, 24, was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 10 years extended supervision for killing his 30-year-old coworker at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville.

Todd confessed to the attack. Authorities said he claims he was bullied by the co-worker in the week that they worked together.

The sentence also includes no contact with certain people as well as undergoing "any treatment necessary."

Todd was originally charged with with first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. However, in May 2023, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree intentional homicide. The three counts of recklessly endangering safety were dismissed.

Todd is scheduled to appear in court again in October 2023 for a restitution hearing.