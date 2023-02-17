Evansville newspaper under fire after sending multiple anti-LGBTQ publications to residents

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- The official newspaper for the City of Evansville is facing mounting criticism from members of the community after disseminating several anti-LGBTQ publications to all Evansville residents.
In various ads, editorials and letters obtained by 27 News, the Evansville Review willingly published speech that accused the LGBTQ community of "grooming children" and acting in "perverted" sexual behavior.
It's led to outcry in the Evansville community — particularly among queer residents.
"I know several families who have left specifically because of the Review," one woman who wished to remain anonymous said. "It's terrifying."
The woman who spoke with 27 News has two children in the LGBTQ community. She says since the Review started sending these negative ads to every household in town, it's had a serious effect on her children.
"They've been harassed all over town," she said. "They didn't want to return to the Evansville School District. They didn't feel safe around the students."
Another woman named Liz Gillitzer has lived in Evansville her whole life and is a member of the LGBTQ community. She says the recent articles have made her question whether the town is right for her.
"The fact that they are sending this ad sheet to every single home within the city limits is irresponsible," Gillitzer said. "It's abhorrent."
The two women have signed onto a petition started by City Council member Cory Neeley, calling on the paper to stop sending the publications to all households.
So far, no action has been taken.
Legal experts say because of the first amendment and the paper's legal status as the city's paper of record, there's not much they can do to keep certain content from being published.
"They don't have much of any legal basis for trying to stop that," UW-Madison James E. Burgess Chair in Journalism Ethics Kathleen Culver said. "They can call the paper. They can request via email that they stop circulating. But it's very hard to shut that down."
Culver says they could try to organize an ad boycott from other businesses in town, but ultimately the paper must exist so that it can continue to publish city notices, meetings and minutes.
The man who pays for the anti-LGBTQ ads to run is local pastor Ronald Gay. He currently lives in Evansville and presides over Grace Independent Baptist Church.
Gay admits that he can see how his language can be hurtful but says that's not necessarily a bad thing.
"If I speak truth and it hurts somebody, I have no intention to hurt people," Gay said. "I intend to help them. I also know that if the conscience speaks to a person, it's a good thing, even if it hurts."
The Review declined an interview with 27 News, but editor Kelly Gildner sent a lengthy response to our inquiries:
NEVER have I ever said or printed anything personally attacking any member of the LBGT community. I have worked closely with BASE (Building a Stronger Evansville) for all the years it has been in existence here in this community-and it is and has been one of the LBGT's strongest most faithful allies here. When BASE celebrated its 10 Year Anniversary with food galore-including a wonderfully decorated cake and 10 feet of other tabled main dishes & desserts to share- I was there to celebrate WITH THEM to take photos and cover the event for publication (as I have other events). Well, it was me, the Police Chief-Patrick Reese-who I am a close friend of, State Representative Mark Spreizter (now Senator!) who I am also friends with, and -I think three/four other members of BASE Executive Committee- and, of course, the person who made all the wonderful food. NOT ONE MEMBER OF THE LBGT community showed up to celebrate or thank BASE, not one- NOT ONE SINGLE PERSON. This event was publicized by their FACEBOOK pages and as well in the paper-for several weeks.