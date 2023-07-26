Evansville path officially declared part of Ice Age National Scenic Trail

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Volunteers gathered in Evansville Wednesday to recognize a city path as an official part of the National Ice Age Scenic Trail Network.
People who are part of the Rock County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance, Trail Alliance staff and National Park Service staff gathered to paint the iconic yellow blazes that now mark the more than two-mile path through Evansville.
It's the final step to the path becoming part of the trail.
"The Ice Age trail is created and maintained by volunteers, and without our volunteers, there wouldn't be a trail," said Melissa Pierick, the marketing director of the Ice Age Trail Alliance. "One of the things that really makes the Ice Age Trail special is the ownership that people take of it."
Another thing that makes the trail unique is that it goes straight through local communities like Evansville, instead of just winding through nature.
"The original people who envisioned the trail felt it was really important that to get a good sense of what Wisconsin is it needed to go through communities," Pierick said. "One of the things that makes the Ice Age Trail unique is that it does highlight all of this glacial significance, but it also highlights the charming small towns, all of the things that make Wisconsin unique."
This is the latest Ice Age Trail-related activity to happen in Rock County in recent months.
According to the Alliance, the 1.3-mile Gibbs Lake Segment of the Trail officially opened in November 2022. A large-scale Alliance Trail building and Trail improvement project was also held at Starrs Lake in June.
The county now has 25.1 miles of official Trail and 39.4 miles of connecting route between official segments.