Evansville police arrest man who threatened ex-wife with knife at day care

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Evansville Police Department arrested a man they say used a knife to threaten his ex-wife at a day care Friday.
Chief Patrick Reese said officers were called to UCC Church, a day care center at 112 W. Church St., around 11:30 a.m. for a report of an armed subject.
The person reporting the incident said Dewayne A. Harnack, 52, came to the day care and confronted his ex-wife.
The person said Harnack brandished a knife and threatened to stab his ex-wife over an argument about money, according to Reese.
Harnack left the area before police arrived. He was arrested Friday evening in Janesville.
The ex-wife and children were not hurt during the incident. Children at the center were relocated until parents were able to pick them up.
At the time of the call, only the day care center was occupied.
Charges will be released by the district attorney's office.