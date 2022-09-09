Evansville woman arrested for OWI after rollover in rural Green Co.

ALBANY (WKOW) — A woman was arrested for her first OWI after her vehicle rolled over in rural Green County, according to the Green County Sheriff's Department.
Corporal Brian Dillon said in a release that around 10 p.m. on Thursday deputies and Albany fire and EMS responded to a vehicle rollover with entrapment.
After investigating, it was determined the driver was traveling east on CTH EE when she lost control of her vehicle as it rounded a curve.
Her truck left the roadway, hit the ditch and rolled once, coming to a stop on the driver's side door.
Dillon said she was able to get out of the truck through the rear windshield with the help of the Albany Fire Department.
The driver reported wearing her seatbelt and was not taken to a hospital. Her truck was towed from the scene.
She was arrested for OWI- 1st Offense and was also cited for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, failure to maintain control and prohibited alcohol concentration.