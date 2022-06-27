Evansville woman given 30 months for embezzling from daycare center

MADISON (WKOW) — An Evansville woman will spend 30 months in federal prison for wire fraud.
According to, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Nichole Genz pleaded guilty in December to committing wire fraud from 2013-2018. She was sentenced by Judge James Peterson Friday.
O'Shea says it was a scheme to defraud her employer, Park Towne Development, and its subsidies, including the Learning Gardens Child Development Center — where she was executive director until she was fired in 2018.
O'Shea says Genz and an accounting manager used various methods of embezzlement, including: diverting tuition checks, cashing alerted checks, creating false bank statements and misusing company credit and debit cards.
At the sentencing hearing judge Peterson recognized that the accounting manager, who is now dead, "was the primary embezzler" but Genz said assisting "inflicted more harm" and "made it a more serious crime."
Peterson told Genz the 30-month sentence is to deter her from future criminal conduct, and deter others from embezzling as well.
On top of the 30 month sentence, Genz is ordered to pay $216,561.85 in restitution.