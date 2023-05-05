Event calls attention to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

MADISON (WKOW) – May 5th is a National Day of Awareness for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Movement.
In addition to spreading awareness, the day also aims to promote healing.
Many came together at the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday to stand with loved ones of victims and survivors.
There, they prayed, sang and shared their stories.
One advocates message was: ‘You are not alone.’
“Whoever is listening, whoever is watching, you matter. You are loved. You are worthy of everything good,” she said.
State leaders, including Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez and Menominee Tribal Legislator Rachel Fernandez also spoke at the event.
Resources and support were available on site for those who needed them.
Right now, a task force in Wisconsin is working to help fight the growing problem.