 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Events happening in southern Wisconsin to commemorate 9/11, honor lives lost

  • Updated
  • 0
American flag MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- 9/11 remembrance events and commemorations will be happening throughout southern Wisconsin on Monday. 

Dane County 

  • Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Remembrance Ceremony: The ceremony will start at 7:46 a.m. It will include speeches from a firefighter, a paramedic and a police officer. The ceremony will happen at the main station at 135 N. Bristol St. 
  • Commemoration happening at 8:00 a.m. at Fire Fighters Local 311 Memorial. Ceremony will be led by the Honor Guard at Madison Fire Station 14, 3201 Dairy Dr. 
  • 12th Annual Never Forget Blood Drive: The Madison Police Department, Madison Fire Department and the American Red Cross will be sponsoring the event at the Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can register here

Columbia County 

  • Habitat for Humanity of the Wisconsin River Area and Portage ReStore are hosting a 9/11 Veteran's Day of Service & Remembrance Ceremony in Portage. The event will be held at 1450 E. Wisconsin St., Portage. It starts at 9 a.m. 

Dodge County

  • The Juneau Fire and Rescue Department is hosting a 9/11 silent parade at 8 p.m. 

Rock County

  • The Janesville YMCA is hosting its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. It's a free event and donations will benefit Southern Wisconsin Emergency Preparedness Team. Participants are welcome to arrive between 7:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. 

To add an event happening, please email news@wkow.com with information. 

Tags

Recommended for you