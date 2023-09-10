Events happening in southern Wisconsin to commemorate 9/11, honor lives lost

MADISON (WKOW) -- 9/11 remembrance events and commemorations will be happening throughout southern Wisconsin on Monday.
Dane County
- Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Remembrance Ceremony: The ceremony will start at 7:46 a.m. It will include speeches from a firefighter, a paramedic and a police officer. The ceremony will happen at the main station at 135 N. Bristol St.
- Commemoration happening at 8:00 a.m. at Fire Fighters Local 311 Memorial. Ceremony will be led by the Honor Guard at Madison Fire Station 14, 3201 Dairy Dr.
- 12th Annual Never Forget Blood Drive: The Madison Police Department, Madison Fire Department and the American Red Cross will be sponsoring the event at the Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can register here.
Columbia County
- Habitat for Humanity of the Wisconsin River Area and Portage ReStore are hosting a 9/11 Veteran's Day of Service & Remembrance Ceremony in Portage. The event will be held at 1450 E. Wisconsin St., Portage. It starts at 9 a.m.
Dodge County
- The Juneau Fire and Rescue Department is hosting a 9/11 silent parade at 8 p.m.
Rock County
- The Janesville YMCA is hosting its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. It's a free event and donations will benefit Southern Wisconsin Emergency Preparedness Team. Participants are welcome to arrive between 7:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
