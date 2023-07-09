Events planned to remember fallen fire captain on 5th anniversary of deadly Sun Prairie explosion

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) -- There are multiple events planned in Sun Prairie on July 10 to remember Cory Barr, a firefighter who died in a gas main explosion in 2018.
"We lost parts of our community, but the residents of Sun Prairie were compassionate, supportive and resilient," Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue (SPF&R) said on Facebook. "We want to thank and honor all of those who lost, sacrificed supported, and endured during the events of that day and those following."
The department said there will be several opportunities Monday for people to gather and remember those affected by the explosion.
From noon until 2 p.m., Barr's wife, Abby, will host a workout fundraiser at Burn Boot Camp. The money that is raised will go to support the Spouses of Fallen First Responders.
From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., there will be a remembrance ceremony at Sun Prairie Fire Station 1. Light refreshments will be provided.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., SPF&R and Abby Barr will host a gathering at the new Glass Nickle Pizza location on Main St. Pizza and soda will be provided.
There is also a memorial for Barr in front of Fire Station 1. SPF&R said people are welcome to leave a flower, note or memento at the statue.
If you would like to attend any of the events, you're asked to RSVP here.